iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

