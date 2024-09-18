iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,850. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

