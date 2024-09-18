iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

