iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after buying an additional 228,840 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $553.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $569.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

