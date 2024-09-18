iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.2% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $569.69. The company has a market cap of $488.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.15.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

