iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Raised by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 233.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481,976 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after purchasing an additional 354,872 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 441,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.