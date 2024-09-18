Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Up 12.3% in August

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. Barclays raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

