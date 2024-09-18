IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,083 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HFXI opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $595.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79.

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

