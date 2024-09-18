IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $424.60 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $424.60 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000756 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,440,020,224 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

