io.net (IO) Price Hits $1.97 on Top Exchanges

io.net (IO) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One io.net token can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, io.net has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. io.net has a market capitalization of $186.73 million and $87.79 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

io.net Profile

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. The official website for io.net is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.78901765 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $53,235,303.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

