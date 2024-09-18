Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Up 9.5%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.25 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.08 ($0.13). 2,091,456 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 689,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.82. The firm has a market cap of £40.40 million, a P/E ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 2.23.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

