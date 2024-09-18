Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Waterloo Capital L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.0% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 207,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.54 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.60. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.81.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

