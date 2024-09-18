Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the second quarter worth about $775,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

PGJ stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,240. The company has a market cap of $128.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.27%.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

