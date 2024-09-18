Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.66

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 1361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 128,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 134,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

