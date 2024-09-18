Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.66

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 1361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
