Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $483.32 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $496.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.50 and a 200-day moving average of $423.39.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

