InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average is $101.92.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
