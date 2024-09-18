InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average is $101.92.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

