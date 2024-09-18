Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after buying an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after buying an additional 1,697,550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after buying an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intel by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,080,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,863,271,000 after buying an additional 2,515,978 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.