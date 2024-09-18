Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.