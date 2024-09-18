Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$264.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$188.27 and a 52 week high of C$263.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$247.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$233.11.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 15.9993679 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

