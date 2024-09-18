Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $110,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,343,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,541,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

