Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells 25,002 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,183 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,432,143 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 242,882 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

