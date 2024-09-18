Insider Buying: Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Free Report) insider Shane Gannon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.18 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,800.00 ($35,000.00).
Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95.
Ingenia Communities Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. Ingenia Communities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.
About Ingenia Communities Group
Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.
