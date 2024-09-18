Inghams Group Limited (ING) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Inghams Group’s previous final dividend of $0.005.

Inghams Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.75.

Insider Activity at Inghams Group

In related news, insider Linda Nicholls purchased 11,332 shares of Inghams Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.07 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of A$34,789.24 ($23,506.24). In related news, insider Linda Nicholls bought 11,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.07 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,789.24 ($23,506.24). Also, insider Helen Nash purchased 20,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.11 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$64,927.47 ($43,869.91). 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inghams Group Company Profile

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry and pig industries.

