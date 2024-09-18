Ingenta plc (LON:ING) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ingenta Price Performance
Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 94.03 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of £13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.75 and a beta of 0.16. Ingenta has a twelve month low of GBX 90.30 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.58).
Ingenta Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ingenta
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 2 Avocado Stocks Proving the Superfood Can Be a Super Investment
Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.