Ingenta plc (LON:ING) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 94.03 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of £13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.75 and a beta of 0.16. Ingenta has a twelve month low of GBX 90.30 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.58).

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

