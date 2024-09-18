Ingenta (LON:ING) Trading Down 23.5%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 23.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.30 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 90.31 ($1.19). Approximately 144,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 765% from the average daily volume of 16,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.56).

Ingenta Trading Down 23.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.11 million, a PE ratio of 564.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Get Ingenta alerts:

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Ingenta’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.