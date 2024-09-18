Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 308.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Infosys comprises approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at about $529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after buying an additional 209,675 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,328,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 720,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,371 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

Read Our Latest Report on INFY

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.