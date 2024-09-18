Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.65 in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Infinera to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Infinera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INFN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 548,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 154,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,025 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFN opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.