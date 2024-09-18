Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of IMPPP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

