Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of IMPPP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.
Imperial Petroleum Company Profile
