IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.96. 42,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 308,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Specifically, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. Analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

