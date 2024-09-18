IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Increases Dividend to GBX 32.64 Per Share

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.64 ($0.43) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 947 ($12.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.31. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 995.25 ($13.15). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 927.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 823.42.

IGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($14.07) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.21) to GBX 1,100 ($14.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IG Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 986.75 ($13.04).

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 23,088 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($12.02), for a total value of £210,100.80 ($277,543.99). 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

