IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Blair William & Co. IL’s 6th Largest Position

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,086 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $571,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after acquiring an additional 177,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,283,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $512.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

