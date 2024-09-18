HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HUBCW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About HUB Cyber Security
