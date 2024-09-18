HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBCW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

