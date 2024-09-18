Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $921.68 Million Investment in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,751,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,680,000. Ferrovial accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $483,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of FER opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10. Ferrovial SE has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $48.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Stories

