Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $179.49 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 194,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Valero Energy worth $179,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 53,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.37. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

