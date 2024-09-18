Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 160,987 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,987 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of Arista Networks worth $252,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $360.97 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $376.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at $569,700,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

