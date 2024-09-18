Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.13.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.24 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.40.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

