Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLT. Susquehanna started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.95.

Shares of HLT opened at $220.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

