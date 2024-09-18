Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $1,067,423.00 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $220.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.59. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

