Highlander Partners L.P. Sells 4,264 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Highlander Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 0.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $86,227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,434,000 after buying an additional 1,961,166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4,876.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 574,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 563,423 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2,057.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 526,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 501,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 820,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 484,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

