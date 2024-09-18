High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Zacks reports. High Tide had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of HITI stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Get High Tide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About High Tide

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.