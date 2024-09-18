Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 584.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up about 0.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,903,793,000 after acquiring an additional 294,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,098,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,194,619,000 after buying an additional 340,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hess by 34.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,291,000 after acquiring an additional 726,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hess by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,359,000 after purchasing an additional 181,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,532,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,273,000 after acquiring an additional 663,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.77.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

