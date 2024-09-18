Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (HRCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.60 on September 30th

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 5.60 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $22.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Hershey Creamery Stock Performance

Shares of HRCR stock opened at $4,000.00 on Wednesday. Hershey Creamery has a 52 week low of $3,650.00 and a 52 week high of $4,600.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,941.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3,964.65.

Get Hershey Creamery alerts:

About Hershey Creamery

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc produces, sells, and distributes bulk ice cream and ice cream novelties. It offers various flavors of bulk ice cream, including reduced fat and no sugar added bulk ice creams; hand dipped products, such as ice cream shakes, splits, smoothies, cups, and dishes; pre-packaged ice-cream products, which comprise scrounds, round pints, rounds, foam cups, slices, and ice cream cakes; creamy soft serve ice creams; and frozen drinks, which include milkshakes, smoothies, frozen coffee drinks, and more.

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Creamery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey Creamery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.