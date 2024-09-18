Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (HRCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.60 on September 30th

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 5.60 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $22.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Hershey Creamery Stock Performance
Shares of HRCR stock opened at $4,000.00 on Wednesday. Hershey Creamery has a 52 week low of $3,650.00 and a 52 week high of $4,600.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,941.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3,964.65.
About Hershey Creamery
