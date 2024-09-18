Herald (LON:HRI) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,056.01 ($27.16) and last traded at GBX 2,075 ($27.41). 81,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 81,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,090 ($27.61).

Herald Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 612.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,157.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,146.39.

Insider Transactions at Herald

In other news, insider Christopher Metcalfe acquired 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,263 ($29.89) per share, for a total transaction of £50,238.60 ($66,365.39). Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Herald Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

