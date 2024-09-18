Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Down 2.5%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €0.99 ($1.10) and last traded at €1.00 ($1.11). Approximately 223,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.02 ($1.14).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is €1.08 and its 200-day moving average is €1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.12 million, a P/E ratio of -33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.28.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

