Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 144134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.
DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
