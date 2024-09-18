Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 144134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Healthpeak Properties

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 199,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.