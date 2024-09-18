Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Down 6.1% in August

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,330,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 11,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 354,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

