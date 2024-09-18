Head to Head Review: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) & Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Jasper Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $330.24 million 13.13 -$28.24 million ($0.02) -935.50 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$64.46 million ($5.63) -4.08

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Jasper Therapeutics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jasper Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ADMA Biologics and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00

ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.16%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.81%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics 10.53% 38.79% 17.35% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -64.68% -56.10%

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Jasper Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation. In addition, it is also developing stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as sickle cell disease, fanconi anemia, chronic granulomatous diseases, and GATA2 MDS, and severe combined immunodeficiency. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

