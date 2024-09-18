HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Cut by Charles Lim Capital Ltd

Charles Lim Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 26.4% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $107,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3,047.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 610,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

