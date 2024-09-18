Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Up 37.1%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) traded up 37.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. 43,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 16,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. It offers HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

