Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley Buys 25,000 Shares

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 25,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,282.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Ray Iv Wesley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 5,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.19). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley upgraded Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

